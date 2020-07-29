Sushant's Cousin Claims 'Huge Amount Of Money' Transferred Into Rhea's Account From Actor's Account

Sushant's Cousin Makes Serious Allegations Against The Late Actor's Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

A Hindustan Times report quoted Bablu as saying, "An FIR has been filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty by the father of Sushant Singh as a huge amount of money has been transferred into her account and they both have joint accounts for some companies through which cheating has been done from her side. This is the issue of probe and police will go there and investigate the matter after that everything will be revealed."

Karan Johar Should Be Called For Questioning By Mumbai Police, Says Sushant's Cousin

He further said that Karan Johar should also summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Sushant's Cousin Says Family Wants Rhea Chakraborty Arrested

In another interview with Times Now, Bablu revealed that the family wants Rhea Chakraborty to be arrested and that the Mumbai police should support Bihar Police in the investigation of Sushant's death case. Meanwhile, according to reports, Rhea Chakraborty has already met with her lawyer Anandini Fernandes and will be applying for interim bail.

Bihar Police To Investigate Sushant's Former Manager Disha Salian's Death Case?

A report in Times of India stated that the Bihar police will also be investigating Sushant's former manager Disha Salian's suicide case. She had ended her life few days before the late actor. According to reports, while the Mumbai police has stated that there is no link between the two cases, the Bihar police still plans to probe the same, and have asked for her case files.