Sushant’s Family Lawyer Says Rhea’s Complaint Against Priyanka Is To Keep Mumbai Police Involved

Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against the late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, accusing the latter of acquiring a 'bogus medical prescription' for Sushant, days before his death.

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh has responded to this new development, and has claimed that this is an attempt to keep the Mumbai Police involved so that they can do 'some mischief' and come in the way of Sushant's family getting justice.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Singh said, "So this is a clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter."

In the complaint filed with the Mumbai Police, Priyanka and a few others are accused of acquiring an unlawful prescription for Sushant's anxiety issues on June 8, days before he allegedly died by suicide on June 14.

Singh continued, "I've been given a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty in Bandra Police station. It's an effort to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai Police in this matter when SC said complaints with regard to death of Sushant Singh Rajput will be investigated by CBI."

"If Bandra Police accepts the complaint, it'll be a violation of the order of Supreme Court and hence a contempt of the court. If Bandra Police proceeds with it, we will take the matter to Supreme Court under contempt of court," he added.

Singh was referring to the ruling by the Supreme Court last month, that all matters related to the Sushant case will be referred to the CBI.

