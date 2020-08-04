    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant's Family Shares Their WhatsApp Chats With Mumbai Police Months Before Actor's Death

      On Monday (August 3, 2020), Sushant Singh Rajput's father released a self-made video, in which he shared that he had informed the Mumbai Police that his son's life was in danger. Later, his family released screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation with Mumbai Police as a proof to validate their claim.

      The messages dating back to February, were reportedly exchanged between Sushant's family and a few officials from Mumbai Police. In the chat messages, Sushant's family alleged that the actor's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had taken him to a resort, and isolated him from his family.

      Sushant's Family Had Texted Mumbai Police In February

      On February 19, Sushant's brother-in-law had sent a message to Mumbai police, in which he mentioned that his wife keeps worrying about Sushant's well-being. Six days later, the Mumbai police official replied, "Noted sir."

      Sushant's Family Had Levelled Serious Allegations Against Rhea Chakraborty

      One of the messages read, "Just after couple of days of association, she moved in at Sushant's place. On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and her family took him to a resort near airport and kept him there for three months together. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then."

      One Of The Chats Hint That Sushant's Family Was Worried That The Actor Might Be In Danger

      Sushant's family had told the official, "Budha, his DCE classmate who stays with him. He'll get you the background. The idea is that he should not be hurt for being all by himself there."

      It further read, "When the matter went out of hand, Sushant called up my wife to be rescued. He stayed with us 2-3 days. went back fine citing his shooting commitments. He is downhill again with reports of Rhea firing all Sushant's loyal team members and putting her own stooges."

      Sushant's Family Had Informed Mumbai Police That The Actor's Life Was At Risk

      "His third sister, a Delhi-based lawyer, who used to be with him and visit him frequently is panicky that he has surrendered to a manipulative group of people and his life is at risk," read another message.

      Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's family's legal counsel Vikas Singh was quoted as saying by India Today, "We had told Bandra Police on February 25 that Sushant is not in a good company and please have a look at him so that no harm happens to him. And that was the time when he was in complete control of Rhea Chakraborty."

      Singh had further said that initially, the Bihar Police was unwilling to file an FIR in the case as it involved some "high-profile people". However, the FIR was finally lodged after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar intervened.

      Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
