      Sushant's Father Requests Bihar CM NItish Kumar For A CBI Inquiry In Actor's Death Case

      In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's father KK Singh has requested the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar to order a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

      Sushant Singh Rajput के पापा ने खुद बताया की उनके बेटे को मारा गया; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

      As per an ANI tweet, Sushant's father has spoken to Bihar CM and requested him to order CBI investigation in Sushant's death case. Earlier, Singh had released a self-made video, in which he expressed his lack of faith in the probe being conducted by the Mumbai Police.

      Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had said that he is open to recommending a CBI probe into Sushant's death if the actor's father wants it and requests the state government for it. On the other hand, Maharashtra Home Minister had said that there won't be a CBI inquiry in Sushant's case as the Mumbai police is still investigating the matter.

      Currently, the Mumbai and Bihar Police are conducting two separate investigations in Sushant's death case. So far, the Mumbai Police has questioned 56 people while the four-member team from Patna Police has recorded statements of 10 people.

      On Monday (August 3, 2020), the Mumbai Police Commissioner briefed the media about the ongoing investigation in Sushant's death case. In his media briefing, he said that Sushant's father, sister and brother-in-law did not complain of any lapse when their statements were recorded on June 16.

      Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The post-mortem report confirmed his death by suicide. However, fans and celebrities have been pressing fror a CBI probe in Sushant's death case as many feel that it's a planned murder and not suicide.

      Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 12:33 [IST]
