Sushant’s Father’s Lawyer Claims Rhea Chakraborty Did Not Offer Condolences To Family

In his latest statements, Sushant Singh Rajput's father's lawyer Vikas Singh has said that Rhea Chakraborty did not offer condolences to Sushant's family after his death. He also claimed that although Rhea asked for a CBI probe, her legal team opposed it strongly.

IANS quoted Vikas Singh as saying, "Rhea has not cooperated with the family, she didn't even offer condolences to the family when the mishap took place. Moreover, when the request for CBI probe was made, they opposed it tooth and nail. She may have put out a video in support of the CBI probe but her legal team opposed the same strongly."

He also said that two lockers were broken in Sushant's home. "Two lockers from Sushant's home were broken, now we don't know who broke it, was it Rhea, was it the staff at his home or someone else, this is a matter of investigation and it would unfold when the CBI would proceed further in the matter," he said.

The CBI has taken over investigation of Sushant's case. Although they have not yet summoned Rhea to take her statement, Vikas Singh has said that they will do so once they start examining everything properly. He also said that if Rhea refuses to cooperate with the CBI, she may be arrested.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14.

