Sushant’s Friend Samuel Haokip Registers Complaint Against Netizen Threatening Him Of 'Suicidal End'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has seen the rise of bullying of his friends on social media, including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, by netizens who claim to be fans of the late actor. The latest among Sushant's friends to be bullied was Samuel Haokip, who has decided to take action against one of his aggressors.

Samuel took to his Instagram handle to post a story on one of Sushant's fans, who threatened him of a 'suicidal end'. The netizen also wrote how 'warriors of Sushant' have the cooperation of powerful dark web hackers.

"I swear that you won't have time even to regret!" wrote the netizen, adding, "Be ready for your bl**dy suicidal end , despicable @jamlenpao !!! You may be saved by the mafia, but you're vulnerable to the world power of revenge!! Don't forget that there are powerful dark web hackers cooperating with us!"

Samuel shared a screenshot of the hate messages and replied, "I am filing an FIR under IPC and under IT Act,2003 with the Cyber Cell against you and your IP Address."

Unfazed by this, the netizen continued to threaten him by writing, "You can do actions against me& all the other SSR warriors as much as you want,despicable traitor. That will put you in more extra danger already!"

Samuel also shared an acknowledgment that his complaint had been registered.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

