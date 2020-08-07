Sushant’s Lawyer On Lapses In Mumbai Police’s Probe: Never Seen A Case Mishandled To This Extent

Lawyer Vikas Singh, who is representing the late Sushant Singh Rajput's father, raised concerns about the way Mumbai Police handled Sushant's death probe. He pointed at a few critical lapses in Mumbai Police's investigation, immediately following Sushant's death. He also had questions for Rhea Chakraborty, who has been named as the prime accused in Sushant's case.

Speaking to Republic TV, Vikas Singh pointed out that there is something fishy in the way Sushant's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani discovered the actor's body.

"Siddharth had lowered the dead body. He called a key maker to unlock the door but he was sent away before opening the door, so that the man could not see what was inside," he said, adding, "Pithani also did not wait for Sushant's sister Meetu to arrive even though she lived only 15 minutes away. He entered the room on his own. There is definitely something fishy in the case."

Talking about Mumbai Police's investigation, Singh said, "The inquiry regarding the victim's death should be done within 24 hours. But the police summoned the Bollywood industry and focused on points that are not directly related to the death. I have never seen any case being mishandled to this extent. Mumbai police has tried to deviate Sushant Singh Rajput's case to hide the truth. We will have to prove everything through electronic evidence now."

Regarding Rhea, he said, "When Rhea left the house for a few days on July 8 (as mentioned in her statement) why did she block her phone? And why didn't she try to contact Sushant again? Why did she not inform Sushant's family regarding his mental illness or his treatment and keep them away from Sushant? This clearly indicates that he forced Sushant towards committing a suicide."

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over Sushant's death case, after it was handed to them by the central government, on the recommendation of Bihar government.

