Sushant's Friend Says Late Actor Shared A Better Bond With Sara Than Rhea; 'Their Energy Was Pure'

Sushant's Friend On His Post On The Late Actor's Relationship With Sara Ali Khan

Samuel told Times of India that he, Sushant and Sara used to hang around together. Talking about Sushant-Sara's relationship, he said that maybe back then, there were several factors involved that they didn't want to talk about. Samuel said that his post didn't touch any personal or private detail because of this reason, but at the same time, he wanted closure.

He was quoted as saying, "Sara was also a friend as we all used to hang around together and now I cannot just accuse her of something of which even am not sure about as no one has given me in writing that I broke up with you because I was pressurised with someone."

'Even When Sushant And Sara Were Trying To Flirt With Each Other, They Were Very Respectful,' Reveals Actor's Friend

Samuel told the tabloid, "During my time, Sara and Sushant had broken up and then Rhea had come in his life. So I always felt that he shared a slightly better bond with Sara. As I mentioned in my post, they used to respect each other. They used to share poetry with each other and seeing them together felt like watching a movie. Even when both of them were trying to have fun together or flirt with each other, they were very respectful to one another as they knew that there were people around them. The things that they said, always used to make her smile. Their energy was really pure."

Samuel Haokip On How He Became Friends With Sushant

Samuel said that he stayed with Sushant from October 2018 to July 2019. They would go to the shoots together, eat, gym and travel in the same car. After living together for almose a year, they became close friends. He revealed that Sushant had formed a small team called the 'Bro' team with a group of friends with different skill sets, who would help him achieve his dreams and while doing so everyone else would achieve their own individual dreams in their own respective fields.

"There was Siddharth Gupta, who was an actor, then there's Kushal Zaveri, who was the director of Sushant's TV show. We all were staying in one house where we had a dedicated area for office work," recalled Samuel.

Sushant's Friend On The #MeToo Allegations Faced By The Actor

"#MeToo by Sanjana Sanghi, if it's proper then I understand, and if it's not true and just propaganda spread by someone, then she should have just spoken about it. But then she claims that she was in the States and there was no network. We live in this 21st century where we can get free wifi in foreign locations as well. It was such a big allegation on Sushant and this movie, so Sanjana should have cleared it. People might not be talking about it as it's not related to the CBI probe angle but this is something that I want to know as even I need a closure. If something like this can happen with Sushant then am such a small person," Samuel was quoted as saying by Times of India.