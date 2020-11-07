Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Gabriella Demetriades's Brother Granted Bail, Taken To Custody NCB Again

Agisilaous Demetriades, the brother of Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades is granted bail in the drug case which was started as a part of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, he has been taken to custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) once again, in connection with another drug case.

As reported earlier, Agisilaous Demetriades was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau a few days ago, with the drug probe in connection with the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. According to the NCB team, Agisilaous, who is a South African citizen, was arrested after it was revealed that he was in touch with the drug peddlers who were arrested in connection with the Sushant case.

According to the sources, the court approved the bail plea filed by Agisilaous Demetriades through advocate Kushal Mor, with conditions. The court has instructed Agisilaous to submit his passport to NCB. But the Narcotics Control Bureau sought his custody for the interrogation another drug case that involves former Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Prasad.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a few, including Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Shovik Chakraborty, the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant, several drug peddlers, and others under the various sections of Narcotics Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act. A few more members of the film industry is expected to be taken under custody in the upcoming days.

Also Read:

Sushant Didn't Leave A Paper Trail Of His Drug Habit In The Form Of Electronic Evidence: Maneshinde

Sushant Case: Rhea's Lawyer Releases Statement After Police Justifies FIR Against SSR's Sisters