Sushant Singh Rajput's Manager Disha Salian Passes Away; Cops Suspect Suicide

In yet another piece of shocking news coming from Bollywood, FilmiBeat has learnt that actor Sushant Singh Rajput's celebrity manager Disha Salian passed away in Mumbai last night (8 June 2020). Uday Singh, a colleague of the celebrity manager, confirmed the incident. Disha Salian reportedly jumped from her apartment building's 14th floor and died. As per our information, she stayed at Janklayan Nagar, Malwani in Mumbai with her boyfriend / fiance.

Police are investigating the case and suspect suicide based on prima facie evidence. However, they have not confirmed anything. The statement of Disha Salian's parents has been recorded and the boyfriend / fiance's statement will be recorded soon.

Disha Salian worked with various talent management and public relations firms in Bollywood. She handled Sushant Singh Rajput and sources say, Disha reported to actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been managing his career apart from being in a relationship with him.

Disha Salian was working for Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited. As per her LinkedIn profile, Disha Salian had earlier worked for companies like KWAN, Imagesmiths, Media Vantage and Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. (the Times Group).

Bollywood, the television industry, and even southern cinema has seen a number of deaths in recent times, some due to Novel Coronavirus. Young professional Disha Salian's passing away is a rude shock and yet again brings mental well-being in focus, especially in tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that has led to job losses and brought the economy to a standstill.

More information is awaited on Disha Salian. Our condolences to the family.

