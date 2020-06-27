Sushant's Cousin Demands Theatrical Release Of Actor's Last Film Dil Bechara: We Will Go To Court

Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Says People In Remote Areas Don't Have Internet Access

Sushant's cousin told Republic TV, "I have come to know that my brother's last movie Dil Bechara is being released on a digital platform, but the wish of the family, and fans of Sushant is to release it on the big screen whenever it opens because in remote areas many people do not have internet access."

Sushant's Cousin Plans To Seek Legal Recourse

He further added, "Fans and well-wishers of Sushant wants to see him on big screen one last time. I will also talk to director Mukesh Chabbra, after performing puja in a couple of days to release the movie on the big screen. If not then, we will go to court."

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara's Leading Lady Sanjana Sanghi Has A Message For Disappointed Fans

With the theatres being shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress penned a note captioned as, "Parda Abhi Filhal Bada Na Ho, Humara Dil Toh Ho Sakta Hai Na? #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen."

Sanjana wrote, "Let's make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible."

'Lets Not Make It About The Size Of The Screen,' Says Sanjana Sanghi

She further wrote in her post, "Blockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi!❤️Hamesha Box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na? Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let's instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let's cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can? Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo?"