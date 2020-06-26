    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Report: Sushant Singh Rajput’s 14-Year-Old Fan Ends Life In Nagpur

      By Lekhaka
      |

      The tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput has not only shocked his colleagues in the industry, but has also left his fans deeply upset. However, some devastating reports of his fans taking the extreme step to end their lives, have been surfacing. The most recent report is that of a 14 year-old fan of Sushant's, who took his life after being disturbed by the actor's death.

      Sushant Singh Rajput’s 14-Year-Old Fan Ends Life In Nagpur

      According to a report by Times of India, a 14-year-old boy in Nagpur, Maharashtra, ended his life at his family home, on Wednesday. His family reportedly tried to distract him from the news of Sushant's death, and tried to keep him away from the television. The police have not found a suicide note.

      Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai home, and was reportedly been suffering from depression for a few months. His final postmortem report stated that he died by asphyxiation, and there were no signs of struggle. This put to rest speculative theories of foul play in his suicide case.

      Sushant will be seen in Dil Bechara, his last movie, which has been directed by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra. A remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, the film also stars debut actress Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

      Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 21:56 [IST]
