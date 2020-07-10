    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sushant Singh Rajput Doing All That He Loved In Video Made By His Sister, Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

      Sushant Singh Rajput's death has broken the hearts of his fans and friends in the film industry. Unfortunately, many of us got to know the person that he was beyond an actor, only after his passing.

      Sushant की बहन Shweta Singh Kirti ने शेयर किया ये खूबसूरत Video जो कर देगा आपकी आंखे नम | FilmiBeat
      Watch Video: Sushant Doing All The Things He Loved

      In an emotional video shared by his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant can be seen doing the many things he loved, from playing table tennis, to chilling with his dog, and simply exploring life, as Ben Platt's 'Vienna' plays in the background. The video, which is a collage of different clips from Sushant's life, will surely leave you teary eyed. Take a look.

      A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Jul 10, 2020 at 2:27am PDT

      Sushant's sister captioned the video, "Such a cutie pie. My best baby in the world...with eyes filled with dreams."

      Sushant was interested in many things, from science and astronomy to history, and his passion for life could be observed in everything he did. However, Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020. He was reportedly suffering from depression, and had been seeking treatment for it from a few months before his passing.

      The late actor's last movie is going to be Dil Bechara, which is a remake of the Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara is casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut, and it also stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

      Dil Bechara's trailer, which dropped on July 6, broke a record by receiving the highest number of like within 24 hours of its release. The film is going to premiere on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

