      Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Files FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty For Abetment Of Suicide: Report

      Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has reportedly filed a first information report (FIR) against actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, for abetment of suicide. The FIR, which alleges that Rhea took money from Sushant and instigated him to take his life, has been registered at Sushant's hometown Patna in Bihar. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020.

      Sushant’s Father Files FIR Against Rhea For Abetting Suicide

      ANI confirmed the news by quoting the Inspector General of Patna, Central Zone. The news agency tweeted, "FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput's father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone."

      Rhea was alleged to have been dating Sushant for a while before he ended his life. The actress was among the first few to be questioned by the Mumbai Police following Sushant's suicide. ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Details of Viscera Report Out!

      It is to be noted that Sushant Singh Rajput's father had not registered a complaint with the Mumbai Police when he was questioned. According to reports, he had said that he has nothing against anyone.

      Recently, a fan asked Sushant's sister why the family had not asked for a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the actor's death. She replied that they were waiting for the Mumbai Police to finish their investigation and come up with report. On July 27, the viscera report came in and the Mumbai Police revealed that there is no foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

      ALSO READ: Sushant's Sister Reveals Why Family Has Not Yet Demanded CBI Inquiry In Actor's Death Case

      A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty had reached out to India's Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a CBI probe into the case. "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate," she had written on her social media.

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shekhar Suman Backs Rhea Chakraborty For Seeking CBI Probe

