Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Says It Was Suicide, Details of Viscera Report Out!

The Mumbai Police on July 27 came to the conclusion that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and that there is no foul play in the Bollywood actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai.

FilmiBeat has learnt that the Mumbai Police has received the viscera report of Sushant Singh Rajput. The report rules out any foul play in the death case and the actor indeed died by suicide, it says. Also, it is learnt that the samples of the nails and of other body parts suggest that there was no struggle or poisoning in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The conclusion was drawn based on the final viscera report that has come in. The Sushant Singh Rajput death case continues to gain attention, as fans and celebrities demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case, suspecting it to be a planned murder.

However, the police has now ruled out any angle of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death. The cops recorded statements of over 37 people at the Bandra Police Station, including that of Aditya Chopra, head of Yash Raj Films who had a breach of contract with Sushant Singh Rajput.

On June 27, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement with the police. FilmiBeat has learnt that Mahesh Bhatt said he had met Sushant Singh Rajput only twice and that his film Sadak 2 was not offered to Sushant. Bhatt further revealed that it was Sushant who was keen on being part of Sadak 2 even in a small capacity, as he admired the filmmaker for his work and his book on philosopher UG Krishnamurthy.

Bhatt said he met Sushant Singh Rajput once at Vishesh Films' office just before the making of Sadak 2, and the second and the last time at Sushant's Bandra residence in February 2020.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is likely to be questioned next by the Mumbai Police. Earlier, Apoorva Mehta, the chief executive officer of Johar's Dharma Productions, was summoned by the police.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Summoned By The Police In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case? Here's The Truth.