Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Mallika Studying Astronomy For Her Mamu

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared a special bond with his niece Mallika, who has now taken to study astronomy in memory of her Mamu. Sushant was just 14 years old when Mallika was born and she is his first niece. Both shared a close bond since a young age and Sushant was just one of the kids.

Sources close to the family told Filmibeat that Sushant was not only a playful mamu but a very reliable mentor to Mallika. For Sushant, acting was a brilliant art form and not a means for attaining glamour.

There is a viral video in which Sushant and his niece are seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit's song Chane Ke Khet Mein. This was when Sushant Singh Rajput was in Punjab to shoot for his film Raabta (co-starring Kriti Sanon). He also encouraged his niece to dream big and pursue a creative writing degree programme at University of IOWA in the US.

Sushant had also promised Mallika a trip to Norway after she finished her graduation. Unfortunately that will not be fulfilled with the untimely demise of the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.

