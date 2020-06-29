Sushant Singh Rajput Gave Up Stanford Scholarship, Dropped Out Of College For Career In Bollywood

Fans and colleagues of the late Sushant Singh Rajput have been feeling the same way ever since he passed away; that he was not only a brilliant actor, but also a brilliant human being. Sushant's interest in the sciences came to the fore, unfortunately after his demise. He was passionate about astronomy, physics, and the like, and at one point, had to choose between scholarship to study at the prestigious Stanford University, and a career in Bollywood.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Sushant had shared that he was once offered a scholarship at Stanford, but he gave that up to pursue his love in performing arts.

Sushant had said, "Many would call the years before I hit Bollywood the struggling period but not me. I was not struggling. I was already doing what I loved. Then, I felt the need to meet a girl, and that led me to Shiamak Davar's group. My life went into a spin from that point on. Instead of heading to Stanford University from where I had a scholarship offer, I dropped out of college and landed in Versova, in a 1RK (room kitchen) that I shared with six others. You can imagine the reaction at home."

He also talked about his family's reaction to his decision. He said, "It was 2006, my final year in college, when I dropped this bomb at home. They were shocked! So shocked that they couldn't say anything and I took their silence as their approval.... It was hard at that time but now it's different. My dad loves it when, on his walks, people call out to him, show him some recent clipping of me... he is really proud of me. But even today, almost all our conversations end with "beta, degree le leta."

Sushant took his life on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. He had been suffering from depression for a few months and had been seeking treatment for it.

