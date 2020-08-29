Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Calls For Boycott Of Film On The Late Actor Called 'Shashank'

Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently took to her Twitter page to ask fans to boycott the film called Shashank, which is reportedly based on the late actor. Shweta also called up trade analyst Komal Nahta, who is promoting the film.

She reposted Komal Nahta's tweet containing the first look poster of Shashank and wrote, "Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia."

Check out her tweet here.

Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia https://t.co/F5smtiSNY4 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

Directed by Sanoj Mishra and produced by Marut Singh, Shashank is based on the young star's mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood. The film stars Arya Babbar and Rajveer Singh. Going by Shweta's tweet, it looks like the makers have not taken the consent of Sushant's family to make a film on the late actor's film.

Meanwhile, recently, Shweta slammed Rhea Chakraborty in a series of tweets after the latter gave interviews to a few news channels, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sushant's sister accused the actress of using the media to tarnish the image of her brother, and accusing him of drug use to save herself. She also blasted Rhea for alleging that the late actor's relationship with his family was strained.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently probing this high profile case.

