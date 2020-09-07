Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Says 'I Failed Bhai'; Makes A Promise To The Late Actor

Sushant's Sister Gets Emotional And Says She Broke Her Promise

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote in her post, "We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But, I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!"

Shweta Says Sushant Was Not A Person Who Would Take His Life

She further continued in her post, "I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it. Let's keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant's death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah."

Earlier, Shweta Had Slammed Rhea Chakraborty For Saying That The Late Actor Shared A Strained Relationship With His Family

After Rhea Chakraborty spoke about Sushant's 'strained' ties with his family in her recent interview, the late actor's sister blasted Rhea in her tweet which read, "As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn't love our brother!! Yeah right, that's why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind!"