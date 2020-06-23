    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sushant Singh Rajput's Unfinished Film Vande Bharatam: Sandip Ssingh To Direct It As Tribute To Him

      Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has shattered his near and dear ones. One amongst them is Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh who was a close friend of the late actor. Recently, he took to his Instagram page to share a poster of his directorial debut Vande Bharatam.

      Sandip revealed that Sushant had promised him that he would act in his film, and both of them will produce the movie together. Mourning Sushant's loss, the Bollywood producer shared the poster, in which the late actor's face is seen in the backdrop, with the colours of the flag spread across. Sandip revealed that he will be now directing the film as a tribute to Sushant.

      Sandip Ssingh's Emotional Post For Sushant Singh Rajput

      Sandip Ssingh's Emotional Post For Sushant Singh Rajput

      Sandip wrote in his post, "You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai."

      Vande Bharatam Was Sushant's Dream Project

      Vande Bharatam Was Sushant's Dream Project

      Speaking about it, Sandip continued, "You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother?"

      Sandip Ssingh Promises To Make Vande Bharatam As A Tribute To Sushant

      Sandip Ssingh Promises To Make Vande Bharatam As A Tribute To Sushant

      The Sarabjit producer wrote, "I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it! Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film 'Vande Bharatam'...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul ❤️."

      Earlier, Sandiip Singh Had Addressed A Heartfelt Post To Sushant's Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokande

      Earlier, Sandiip Singh Had Addressed A Heartfelt Post To Sushant's Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokande

      The Bollywood producer had taken to his Instagram page to share his fond memories with Sushant. Recounting the good times he spent with the late actor and Ankita, Sandip had revealed how Ankita has still retained Sushant's name on her house's nameplate. "Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special," he told Ankita in his post.

