Sushant Singh Rajput’s School Pens Touching Tribute; ‘I Am The Thousand Winds That Blow’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has shook the nation. It has also brought to light some of the lesser known facets that he had, such as his passion for science, his generosity and humility, and love for life. Sushant's school paid a touching tribute to the actor in a social media post.

Sushant Singh को उनके स्कूल ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, पुरानी तस्‍वीरें शेयर कर कह दिया कुछ ऐसा | FilmiBeat

Sushant studied at the St Karen's High School in Patna, Bihar. Remembering Sushant, the school wrote, "Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there. I do not sleep. I am the thousand winds that blow, I am diamond glints in the snow, I am sunlight on ripened grain, I am gentle autumn rain. As you awake with morning's hush, I am the swift up-flinging rush of quiet birds in circling flight. Do not stand at my grave. I am not there. I did not die."

Sushant was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. It is reported that he was suffering from depression for around six months, and was undergoing treatment for it.

His death has reignited conversations around the treatment of talent with no prior connection to the Hindi film industry. Netizens and some celebrities are asking for reform within the industry.

Sushant's last film will be Dil Bechara, which is casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut. The film also stars debut actress Sanjana Sanghi. It has been announced that the film will be seeing a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24. But some netizens are unhappy with this decision, and are requesting that Sushant's last film be released in theatres. Dil Bechara is a remake of the Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar Is Enraged To See Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Not Being Respected: It's A Circus