Sushant Was In Depression: Rumi Jaffery In Police Statement (Exclusive)

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery got emotional while recording his statement with the Bandra Police on July 23 in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Rumi was to make a film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty that was to be shot in London.

According to police sources, Rumi Jaffery in his statement confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression. He also said that it was Rhea Chakraborty who informed him about Sushant's depression about six months ago.

Rumi also seems to have told the police that he did try to speak to Sushant but the actor did not open up about it.

The police also asked Rumi Jaffery about the professional rivalry angle but nothing has been revealed as yet about what he said.

About 38 people have recorded their statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The Mumbai Police has also summoned Kangana Ranaut to record her statement in the case.

Rumi had earlier said that Sushant was very excited to go to London in May 2020 for the film shoot. But the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown extension had forced the makers to postpone the shoot further, which upset the actor who was looking forward to going back on set.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar tomorrow (July 24). Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, it also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan, among others.

