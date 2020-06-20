Sushant Wasn't Talking To Me; He Was Kind Of Lost: Abhishek Kapoor On The Late Actor Post Kedarnath

'Sushant Saw He Wasn't Getting The Kind Of Love As Sara Post Kedarnath Release,' Says Abhishek Kapoor

The director said, "I had not spoken to him (Sushant) for a year and half. He changed his number 50 times. I remember when Kedarnath had come out, the media just slammed him (Sushant). And I don't know what happened. Sushant could see that he was not getting the kind of love because everything was being said about Sara. He was not talking to me. Sushant was kind of lost. Then I sent him a few messages. Then the film released and it did really well. Again I sent him a message."

Abhishek Kapoor Reveals Sushant Had Stopped Responding To His Messages

"This is the last exchange I had with him. ‘Bro I have been trying to reach you. I'm not sure if you're upset, busy or what. But call me soon to chat, we made a superb film again. If we're not going to celebrate it, who the hell is going to celebrate. What the hell are we gonna celebrate in life.' Then, I sent him messages again in January. He did not respond on his birthday. I just let him be," said the filmmaker.

'I Could See Sushant Was Not In A Good Place,' Says Abhishek

"I was like koi nahi, Yeh gaya hai, aayega yeh. I could see he is not in a good place. But, you can't cross a line. You have to reach out halfway. But if you over extend and give unsolicited advice, it loses its value. I can only reach the halfway mark and wait ke yeh ayega," Abhishek told Enquiry.

Abhishek Calls Out The Industry For 'Systematic Dismantling Of A Fragile Mind'

The director said on the same chat show, "It's not really visible, but there was a systematic dismantling of a fragile mind. I kept telling Sushant, you're already a star, don't expect others to validate that for you. It's really unfortunate, he kept seeking a validation he could not get."

Abhishek said that Sushant was brilliant and hence, the industry could not put him a box of stereotypes. So, he mentioned that they called him ‘off.'

Speaking about it, he added, "There's this thing that if you're not like us then you can't be with us. There are so many camps that if you're not part of a camp, even if you're in the middle of a room, you will be ignored. It is true, especially for actors. I, as a filmmaker, can isolate myself. I can warn a young actor but he cannot see it at the time because the lights are so bright. You lose yourself."