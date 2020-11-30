Sushmita Sen Has A Cute Reaction To Beau Rohman Shawl Getting Her Name Tattooed On His Arm

Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl have been in a steady relationship for a while. Right from their adorable PDA on social media to their sensuous workout videos, the couple have been stealing our hearts with their love for each other.

Recently, Sushmita received a pleasant surprise from Rohman when the latter got her name inked on his arm. In response, the Main Hoon Na actress dropped the cutest reaction to her beau's love-filled gesture on her Instagram.

Rohman Shawl Gives Us A Sneak-Peek Of His Tattoo Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl got himself a tattoo of the infinity symbol with Sush written on it. For the unversed, Sushmita is fondly called Sush by her near and dear ones. Rohman gave fans a glimpse of his tattoo on his Instagram story. Sushmita Reacts To Rohman Getting Her Name Inscribed On His Arm The actress reposted Rohman's Instagram story and wrote, "Rohmance", with a kiss emoji. Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl's Love Story Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl first connected with each other on Instagram DM, and soon fell in love. After making a couple of public appearances together, the duo made their relationship Insta-official. A trip to the Taj Mahal later, Sushmita confirmed her relationship with Rohman on social media but denied marriage rumours. "Not getting married yet, Rohman'cing life absolutely," Sushmita wrote in a post.

During the promotions of her web series Aarya, Sushmita opened up about her relationship with Rohman and said that she was drawn to his niceness and kindness. She was quoted as saying, "It was chosen for us. It was destined".

