Sushmita Sen’s Miss India Gown Was Stitched By A Sarojini Nagar Tailor

Sushmita Sen revealed an interesting detail about the time she won the Miss India title. Sushmita shared that she wore a gown which was sewn by a Sarojini Nagar tailor.

In an old video that has resurfaced on the internet, Sushmita says that at the time, she could not afford designer gowns. So she got one of her gowns stitched by a tailor in New Delhi's Sarojini Nagar. When she won the beauty pageant, she realized that one needs the right intention and money to get what one wants.

Talking on the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sushmita said, "We did not have so much money to afford designer gowns on stage; we were supposed to wear four different costumes. We are middle-class people and we knew our restrictions. My mother said, 'So what? They are not going to look at your clothes, they are going to look at you.' So we went to shop at Sarojini Nagar market (a flea market in Delhi). Downstairs, in the garage, there was a local tailor who made petticoats. We gave him the material and told him, 'This will come on TV, so do a good job.' He made my winning gown out of that fabric, and my mother made a rose out of the remaining fabric."

Adding that they made gloves out of socks and some elastic, she said, "The day I won Miss India wearing that gown was a very big day for me. I realised that you don't need money to get what you want; your intention should be right."

Sushmita will be making her acting comeback and her digital debut with the web series Aarya. The show is directed by Ram Madhvani.

