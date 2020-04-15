    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushmita Sen’s Miss India Gown Was Stitched By A Sarojini Nagar Tailor

      By
      |

      Sushmita Sen revealed an interesting detail about the time she won the Miss India title. Sushmita shared that she wore a gown which was sewn by a Sarojini Nagar tailor.

      In an old video that has resurfaced on the internet, Sushmita says that at the time, she could not afford designer gowns. So she got one of her gowns stitched by a tailor in New Delhi's Sarojini Nagar. When she won the beauty pageant, she realized that one needs the right intention and money to get what one wants.

      Sushmita’s Miss India Gown Was Sewn By Sarojini Nagar Tailor

      Talking on the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sushmita said, "We did not have so much money to afford designer gowns on stage; we were supposed to wear four different costumes. We are middle-class people and we knew our restrictions. My mother said, 'So what? They are not going to look at your clothes, they are going to look at you.' So we went to shop at Sarojini Nagar market (a flea market in Delhi). Downstairs, in the garage, there was a local tailor who made petticoats. We gave him the material and told him, 'This will come on TV, so do a good job.' He made my winning gown out of that fabric, and my mother made a rose out of the remaining fabric."

      Adding that they made gloves out of socks and some elastic, she said, "The day I won Miss India wearing that gown was a very big day for me. I realised that you don't need money to get what you want; your intention should be right."

      Watch the video here -

      View this post on Instagram

      Must watch this inspiring story of Miss Universe(1994), Sushmita Sen😭❤️ . . . @sushmitasen47 @sushmitasen47 #sushmitasen #missuniverse #bollywood #actress #actors #india #indianactor #indianactress #mumbai #delhi #bollywoodmumbai #dailybollywood #newpictures #freshbollywood #bestbollywood

      A post shared by Sab MEME MAYA Hai (@mainbhimeme) on Apr 14, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

      Sushmita will be making her acting comeback and her digital debut with the web series Aarya. The show is directed by Ram Madhvani.

      ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen To Make Acting Comeback And Digital Debut With Ram Madhvani's Web Series Titled Aarya

      ALSO READ: When Will Sushmita Sen Get Married? Actress Gives Epic Reply To A Fan

      Read more about: sushmita sen miss india
      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 0:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X