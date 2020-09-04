Sushmita Sen Wishes Daughter Renee On Her 21st Birthday; Writes, ‘What A Journey This Has Been’

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to wish her daughter Renee with an adorable message. Sharing pictures of Renee, who just turned 21, Sushmita called Renee her first love and said that her journey of motherhood has brought her closer to God.

"Happy Birthday my first love. You are 21. What a journey this has been, Shona...One that has definitely brought me closer to God," wrote Sushmita.

She continued, "I pray you find the courage to be the most authentic version of yourself and always be relentless in the pursuit of your happiness. May all your dreams manifest with hard work and undying passion. Come on big girl...The world awaits. I love you, Renee," and added, "Renee's photo shoot by Maa."

Check out her post here!

Sushmita has often expressed joy over her decision to become a mother at 24 by adopting Renee. In an interview with IANS, Sushmita had once said, "The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself."

The actress has another daughter names Alisah.

Sushmita recently made her acting comeback and web series debut with Aarya. Co-directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the series is based on a Dutch series named Penoza. Apart from Sushmita, it also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Namit Das and others.

