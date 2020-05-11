    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Sussanne Khan Reveals Why She Moved In With Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan Temporarily; ‘For Our Sons’

      Sussanne Khan and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan approached parenting during Coronavirus lockdown with forethought. Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the two could be with their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne shared in a recent interview that this was an 'intelligent and soulful decision' for their sons.

      Sussanne Shares How She And Hrithik Have Been Co-Parenting

      Talking to Vogue, Sussanne said, "Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realized early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another."

      She further talked about the kind of activities they planned out for the lockdown. "On the first day itself, we sat together and created a list of 'quarantivities'," she said, adding, "What I enjoy the most is the one hour reading time we've set aside for ourselves. It was Hrithik's idea that we should do this, sit together silently in the same room and read our individual books, at least five times a week."

      She continued, "Around 6pm each day, we have our innovative workout sessions, all planned skillfully by the best trainer on the planet-Hrithik! Some days we focus on core training, other days on functional training or cardio. We earnestly follow the sets he gives us and the burst of endorphins post these sessions has helped us greatly to not just stay healthy, but happy as well."

      A while back, Hrithik had taken to his Instagram handle to share that Sussanne had moved in with him temporarily to make co-parenting easier during lockdown. He had showered appreciation and praise on Sussanne for being supportive and understanding.

      . It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear

      Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 19:59 [IST]
