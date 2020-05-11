Sussanne Khan Reveals Why She Moved In With Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan Temporarily; ‘For Our Sons’

Sussanne Khan and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan approached parenting during Coronavirus lockdown with forethought. Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the two could be with their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne shared in a recent interview that this was an 'intelligent and soulful decision' for their sons.

Talking to Vogue, Sussanne said, "Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realized early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another."

She further talked about the kind of activities they planned out for the lockdown. "On the first day itself, we sat together and created a list of 'quarantivities'," she said, adding, "What I enjoy the most is the one hour reading time we've set aside for ourselves. It was Hrithik's idea that we should do this, sit together silently in the same room and read our individual books, at least five times a week."

She continued, "Around 6pm each day, we have our innovative workout sessions, all planned skillfully by the best trainer on the planet-Hrithik! Some days we focus on core training, other days on functional training or cardio. We earnestly follow the sets he gives us and the burst of endorphins post these sessions has helped us greatly to not just stay healthy, but happy as well."

A while back, Hrithik had taken to his Instagram handle to share that Sussanne had moved in with him temporarily to make co-parenting easier during lockdown. He had showered appreciation and praise on Sussanne for being supportive and understanding.

