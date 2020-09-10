Netizens Call Out Swara Bhasker As She Laughs At Kangana Ranaut's 'Death Of Democracy' Statement

Ever since BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai, netizens are bifurcated in two thoughts. While some are miffed with the Maharashtra government, others are warning Kangana not to mess with Mumbaikars again. Amid all the debate between supporters and naysayers, actress Swara Bhasker was seen laughing at a Twitter post that reads, "Is Kangana's illegal building our DEMOCRACY?? Then how come its demolition is the Breakdown of Democracy?"

Swara's laughing reaction on this post didn't go down well with the netizens, and they were quick to take a sharp jibe at the actress.

A user wrote, "And humanity hits a new low in the name of Swara Bhasker. Filth of a person. She herself is not capable of buying a jhopadi in Mumbai, and laughing shamelessly at demolition of someone's dream."

"Swara is struggling hard to push anti-national/communal agends! Doesn't realise that there r millions of people who are wiser & more sensible than him. She only wants to impress liberandus to know that she is still good at her nonsense. A waste creation," wrote another user.

Another netizen mighty pissed at Swara wrote, "D grade actress is laughing at the demolition of an A lister's building.

This is all you can do, Swara. You can't ever even come close to Kangana in looks or acting prowess, so stroke your ego by laughing at her pain."

Clearly, Swara's jibe at Kangana received flak.

Meanwhile, there were many celebrities, who don't share very a warm equation with Kangana Ranaut, but slammed BMC's move to demolish her property suddenly.

For the unversed, the clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut started when the actress compared Mumbai to PoK.

