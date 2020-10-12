Swara Bhaskar, Konkona Sen Sharma All Praise For Brands Refusing To Advertise On ‘Toxic’ Channels

Actors Swara Bhaskar and Konkona Sen Sharma took to their Twitter handles to praise brands like Parle and Bajaj for taking steps to discourage toxicity being spread by news channels. The two shared a tweet by Indian Civil Liberties Union which stated that the brands would not advertize on news channels that broadcast toxic content.

"Yayyyyyyeeeeeeeeeee! Three cheers for #Parle," wrote Swara, retweeting Indian Civil Liberties Union's tweet which read, "Parle Products has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content. These channels are not the kinds that the company wants to put money into as it does not favour its target consumer. It's time more companies join the lead of Bajaj and Parle."

Konkona wrote, "Well done!! #parle And Bajaj too."

Certain news channels have been slammed for their reportage of recent events, particularly the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh also claimed that Republic TV and two Marathi channels had manipulated TRPs.

Meanwhile, Live Mint quoted Parle's senior category head Krishnarao Buddha as saying that they will not advertise on channels involved in the fake TRPs controversy. "We are exploring possibilities wherein other advertisers can come together and sort of put a restraint on their advertising spends on news channels, so that there is some sort of a clear signal to all the news channels, that they better change their content," he said.

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto informed CNBC TV18 that they will not work with three channels. "A strong brand is a foundation on which you build a strong business. At the end of the day, the purpose of a strong business is to also contribute to the society... Our brand has never associated with anything we feel is a source of toxicity in the society," he was quoted as saying.

