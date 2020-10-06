Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 80,000 Fake Accounts Were Created To Demoralise The Mumbai Police

Surprised? So are we! Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tells a leading daily that after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, 80,000 fake accounts were created on social media to demoralise the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra government. He further added that he has asked the cyber cell to investigate the matter, and register cases under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Issues Statement Saying All Aspects Are Being Looked At Meticulously

Singh told HT, "The campaign was run against Mumbai Police to demoralise us at a time when 84 personnel had died due to the pandemic and over 6,000 were infected with Covid-19. This was a motivated campaign with a vested interest to malign the image of Mumbai Police and derail our line of investigation."

He further added, "Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai Police in abusive tones. Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and all those found violating the law will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act."

Notably, ever since Sushant breathed his last, almost every day a huge number of tweets used to be posted on Twitter under a common hashtag, and the same hashtag used to trend on Twitter.

The Police Commissioner also reacted to the reports of AIIMS having ruled out the possibility of murder in the case, and said, "We had investigated this case very professionally. The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) had set up a panel of AIIMS doctors who have justified our investigation, the findings of Cooper Hospital and the forensic laboratory. Except for a few people, nobody else was aware of our investigation, but still, many have criticised it."

Sushant Singh Rajput: I've Not Been Treated As Outsider, Can't Complain Of Favouritism [THROWBACK]