    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Swara Bhaskar Reacts To Cricketer Darren Sammy’s Experience Of Being Addressed With Racial Slurs

      By
      |

      West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy has always raised his voice against racisim. In light of the killing of George Floyd, which sparked outrage and protests, Darren reiterated the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and shared personal experiences of racism.

      Bollywood actress and activist Swara Bhaskar responded to this with shock and was apologetic for what Darren went through.

      Swara Reacts To Use Of Racial Slurs Against Cricketer Darren

      Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Darren explained that his teammates in the IPL team Sun Risers Hyderabad used to use a racial slur on him. Darren vows to message his teammates and educate them on the consequences of their actions.

      He captioned his video, "Knowledge is power. So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there's another meaning to that word and when I was being called it, it was all in love. #blackandproud #blackandconfident #clarasboy #saynotoracism #stopracism #cricketer #stlucia."

      View this post on Instagram

      So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word and when I was being called it,it was all in love. #blackandproud #blackandconfident #clarasboy #saynotoracism #stopracism #cricketer #stlucia

      A post shared by daren (@darensammy88) on

      To this, Swara replied, "This is both heartbreaking, shameful and sad! @darensammy88 didn't know that his teammates in #IPL team @SunRisers were using a (common) Indian racist slur to address him. They all would laugh & no one told him what it meant. Sickening! I'm so sorry for what u went thru Daren. ."

      However, Darren clarified, "Don't get me wrong I'm not condoning what was done/said. I'm saying let's use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn't happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I'm confident & proud to be black. That will never change ."

      Many Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd's killing.

      ALSO READ: Justice For George Floyd: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Open Up About Privilege And Racism

      ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Post On George Floyd Goes Wrong; Fans Ask 'Where Were You During India's Riots?'

      Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 18:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X