Swara Bhaskar Reacts To Cricketer Darren Sammy’s Experience Of Being Addressed With Racial Slurs

West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy has always raised his voice against racisim. In light of the killing of George Floyd, which sparked outrage and protests, Darren reiterated the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and shared personal experiences of racism.

Bollywood actress and activist Swara Bhaskar responded to this with shock and was apologetic for what Darren went through.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Darren explained that his teammates in the IPL team Sun Risers Hyderabad used to use a racial slur on him. Darren vows to message his teammates and educate them on the consequences of their actions.

He captioned his video, "Knowledge is power. So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there's another meaning to that word and when I was being called it, it was all in love. #blackandproud #blackandconfident #clarasboy #saynotoracism #stopracism #cricketer #stlucia."

To this, Swara replied, "This is both heartbreaking, shameful and sad! @darensammy88 didn't know that his teammates in #IPL team @SunRisers were using a (common) Indian racist slur to address him. They all would laugh & no one told him what it meant. Sickening! I'm so sorry for what u went thru Daren. ."

However, Darren clarified, "Don't get me wrong I'm not condoning what was done/said. I'm saying let's use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn't happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I'm confident & proud to be black. That will never change ."

Many Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd's killing.

