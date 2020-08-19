Swara Bhaskar Says She Has Lost Work Because Of Her Opinions, Getting Trolled Bothers Her

Swara Bhaskar does not hold back from sharing her opinions on a variety of issues. The actress admits that she has lost a lot of work because of the opinions she holds and her largely anti-establishment stance, but she has come to accept it as collateral damage.

In an interview with Firstpost, Swara was asked if her opinion have in any way impacted her work. To this, she said, "Yes, of course, there is no denying that, and I have to admit that I have lost a lot of work because of the positions I have taken. But it is fine. It is a collateral that I have come to accept. I don't seek and I don't say things from a position of an influence. I am not a paid influencer, I am not paid to say these things. I say these things because I genuinely believe in it. I am willing to bear that brunt."

Swara also clarified that although she has strong views on certain things, she sees herself as primarily an actor and not an activist. Dismissing the speculation that she is interested in a career in politics, Swara said that she shares her opinions without an agenda behind it.

When asked about the brutal trolling she is subjected to on the internet, Swara said, "I have had to learn to develop a thick skin for it, which is actually sad because it just shows that you have to desensitise yourself, which is not necessarily a nice thing. But I don't have a choice because you have to survive. But sometimes, I feel sad that people have forgotten that there is a real human being behind that Twitter or Instagram handle."

Talking about work, Swara was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Rasbhari. She will next be seen playing the role of a cop in Flesh, a web series about human trafficking. The show will premiere on Eros Now on August 21.

