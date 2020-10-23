Swara Bhasker Argues Theatres Have Given A Good Platform To Small Films Like Peepli Live

It has been widely argued that while commercial movies thrive in theatres and multiplexes, smaller films do not get the same amount of screen time in these platforms. However, Swara Bhasker points that theatres have also given a platform and helped small films like Peepli Live, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Nil Battey Sannata to become hits.

When Swara was asked if she agrees that smaller films don't get the same opportunities as commercial films in theatres, she said, "I think there's a power dynamic that operates there as well. The very same theatres, the multiplexes, have also given birth to small films," in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She continued, "We've had successes, too. Peepli Live was a small film, which became a hit, Ship of Theseus, Lipstick Under My Burkha, my film Nil Battey Sannata was actually a hit too, and did really well at the box office. I can't comment on that, I'm not an expert. But, I agree that it's always good to have multiple platforms for distribution, that'll only help the content."

Meanwhile, the OTT space has emerged as a more democratic platform where a film's success depends on how it is received by the audiences and not its box office collection and cast.

When asked if the star system will find a way to rule over OTT too, Swara said, "Everything it developing as it goes along. It's hard to say right now what will happen, and how. What is the star system all about? It's about power dynamics, and power exists everywhere, that's a reality of life. We will still have to wait and see. The very fact that A-list stars are now there, and the pandemic has done that. They also have to release their content on OTT like other people. Actors have to share screen time, and viewer has the choice."

Swara will next be seen in Sheer Qorma, an LGBT romance film, in which she stars alongside Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Reacts To A Twitter User Pointing Out Raj's Problematic Behaviour In DDLJ

ALSO READ: Tanishq Ad Row: Swara Bhasker And Soni Razdan Oppose Its Withdrawal After Being Trolled