Swara Bhasker On Cracker Ban: Given The Pandemic, Anyone Bursting Crackers Is Irresponsible

A few states in India including Rajasthan, Karnataka, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha, have followed Delhi in implementing a cracker ban this Diwali. Actor Swara Bhasker welcomes this decision and urges everyone to celebrate Diwali by lighting more diyas this year. Swara also feels that anyone who bursts crackers during the pandemic will be doing a disservice to others.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Swara said, "In Delhi, the quality of air is poor and pollution is bad. Moreover, Covid 19 is still very much a reality so, frankly it's good that the State govt. has banned fire crackers- it is a necessary step! Other states especially in North India should do the same. As citizens, we can find other ways of celebrating, like we can light more diyas this year!"

Coming to Maharashtra, the state government has not banned the bursting of firecrackers but only advised the public to celebrate a firecracker free festival. On this, Swara said, "I think given the context of the pandemic in Maharashtra, we must all refrain from burning fire crackers. Frankly, anyone bursting crackers this year is doing something very irresponsible and is doing a great disservice to society."

Talking about her own Diwali plans, she said, "I don't like loud crackers. Symbolically, as it's Diwali, I would light some phuljhadis and anaars but obviously this year it's only going to be diyas, rangoli and cards. I'm really happy to be in Delhi with my family this year and will be celebrating with them."

Talking about work, Swara will next be seen in Sheer Qorma, starring alongside Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. The film is an LGBT romance directed b Faraz Arif Ansari.

