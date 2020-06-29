    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu Complains About Electricity Bill Worth Rs 36,000; Power Provider Explains

      By
      |

      On Sunday, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu tweeted to express her shock over a huge electricity bill during the lockdown. The actress also complained asking for a justification of the insane rise in the bill for the month of June 2020.

      Taapsee Pannu Complains About Electricity Bill Worth Rs 36,000; Power Provider Explains

      Taapsee tweeted pictures of the electricity bill of the last three months and asked the company for clarification. The tweet read, "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill @Adani_Elec_Mum. What kind of POWER are you charging us for."

      Taapsee also mentioned in another tweet that she received a bloated bill for another house where no one stays. The tweet read, "And this one is for an apartment where no one stays and it's only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum. I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality."

      Taapsee Shares The Bills Of Last Three Months

      Taapsee Shares The Bills Of Last Three Months

      Within hours, the company released a statement with a clarification of the issue. On Taapsee's tweet, the spokesperson of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) said, "Upon receipt of the complaint, we have verified the meter reading and found to be correct."

      Company Releases A Statement

      Company Releases A Statement

      The statement also read, "We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of COVID-19. Bills were generated on the lower side, being an average of preceding three months - that is, December, January and February, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of April, May and June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/WfH)."

      Dino Morea And Vir Das Also Tweeted About Their Bills

      Dino Morea And Vir Das Also Tweeted About Their Bills

      It further added, "The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) guidelines. The consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits."

      Several other actors also took to their social media accounts to complain about the same, including comedian Vir Das and actor Dino Morea. In a tweet, Vir wrote, "Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay?"

      While Dino wrote, "I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill."

      ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu's Mom On Her Daughter Having A Boyfriend: Whoever She Chooses For Herself, We Are Okay

      From Priyanka Chopra To Taapsee Pannu, Bollywood Demands 'Justice For Jayaraj And Fenix'

      Read more about: taapsee pannu dino morea vir das
      Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 12:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X