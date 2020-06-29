Taapsee Pannu Complains About Electricity Bill Worth Rs 36,000; Power Provider Explains

Taapsee Shares The Bills Of Last Three Months

Within hours, the company released a statement with a clarification of the issue. On Taapsee's tweet, the spokesperson of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) said, "Upon receipt of the complaint, we have verified the meter reading and found to be correct."

Company Releases A Statement

The statement also read, "We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of COVID-19. Bills were generated on the lower side, being an average of preceding three months - that is, December, January and February, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of April, May and June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/WfH)."

Dino Morea And Vir Das Also Tweeted About Their Bills

It further added, "The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) guidelines. The consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits."

Several other actors also took to their social media accounts to complain about the same, including comedian Vir Das and actor Dino Morea. In a tweet, Vir wrote, "Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay?"

While Dino wrote, "I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill."