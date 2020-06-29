Taapsee Pannu Complains About Electricity Bill Worth Rs 36,000; Power Provider Explains
On Sunday, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu tweeted to express her shock over a huge electricity bill during the lockdown. The actress also complained asking for a justification of the insane rise in the bill for the month of June 2020.
Taapsee tweeted pictures of the electricity bill of the last three months and asked the company for clarification. The tweet read, "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill @Adani_Elec_Mum. What kind of POWER are you charging us for."
Taapsee also mentioned in another tweet that she received a bloated bill for another house where no one stays. The tweet read, "And this one is for an apartment where no one stays and it's only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum. I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality."
Within hours, the company released a statement with a clarification of the issue. On Taapsee's tweet, the spokesperson of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) said, "Upon receipt of the complaint, we have verified the meter reading and found to be correct."
The statement also read, "We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of COVID-19. Bills were generated on the lower side, being an average of preceding three months - that is, December, January and February, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of April, May and June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/WfH)."
It further added, "The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) guidelines. The consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits."
Several other actors also took to their social media accounts to complain about the same, including comedian Vir Das and actor Dino Morea. In a tweet, Vir wrote, "Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay?"
While Dino wrote, "I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill."
