Taapsee Pannu Is Concerned About Her Parents Safety During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus lockdown has brought life to a halt, but it has also given us a chance to reconnect with our families. Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu is glad to be spending time at home because of the lockdown as her life previously involved busy schedules.

As she spends time with her sister in her apartment, Taapsee worries about how her parents are coping with the pandemic. In a recent interview, Taapsee said that she is glad her parents aren't living in the Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi.

Talking to Hindustan Times about her time in lockdown, Taapsee said, "I really needed this time to spend with my family and refresh my energy. We work so hard to build your own house and we barely live there as we're mostly travelling for work. I used to look forward to coming back home after work but would barely have time to relax. Now, I have so much time that I sit for hours at the favourite corners of the house."

Worried about the safety of her parents, she said, "I'm glad that my parents aren't living anywhere near the hotspot. They're in their 60s and need to be slightly careful. My dad is retired and mom is a housewife. Most of the time, they stay indoors and would only go out for a walk, meet friends, or visit the Gurudwara or market place nearby. So after the lockdown, it hasn't affected them the way it has affected us. They seem to be more worried about how we're coping with it."

Taapsee is staying connected with her fans by sharing throwback pictures with interesting stories behind them, during the quarantine period.

