Taapsee Pannu Gets Scared When She Reads Reviews Which Say She Is At Her ‘Career Best’

Taapsee Pannu is riding high on her career with multiple successful movies which have also won her tremendous critical acclaim. Some even feel that Taapsee is currently at her career best but the actress doesn't like to hear that. In a recent interview, Taapsee admitted that she gets scared when she hears people saying that she is currently at her best because it would mean that the only way to go from here is downhill.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the back to back movies she has been working on, Taapsee refused to have this phase called the 'purple patch'. She explained, "Because patches last for a limited time. I am very scared when I read reviews and people say 'she's at the best of her game' or at her career best. It's scary because then you feel there is going to be a decline. If you reach the peak, the only way ahead is to come down, and that's a crazy thought."

She continued, "People see me in three-four films a year, sometimes (I almost think) people might get too bored of me, or too much of me. If you are coming so many times, you have to make sure that your content is different from the other, and people don't really get bored. Whatever you do should be different from what you have done before, otherwise you might just get too monotonous for people. But the fact is none of them are worth dropping!"

Talking about work, Taapsee will next be seen in Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba and Shabhaash Mithu. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad and won favourable reviews for her performance.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Explains Why She Cannot Devote A Year To A Film; 'I Will Be Losing Out On Five Films'

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Who Called Her A 'Faltu Heroine'