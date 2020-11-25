Taapsee Pannu Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Who Called Her A 'Faltu Heroine'
When it comes to trolls, Taapsee Pannu knows how to handle them like a boss. The actress never fails to impress us with her savage comebacks to nasty comments on her social media page. Recently, an Instagram user called her a 'faltu heroine' and said that she cannot act.
Not the one to take insults lightly, Taapsee shamed him with a befitting reply. Check it out.
Taapsee Pannu's Savage Reply To A Troll
Taapsee posted a screenshot of the chat on her Instagram story and wrote, "Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye."
You Don't Mess With Taapsee Pannu
The Badla actress shared another instance of online abuse that she faced and wrote, "O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau."
Taapsee Pannu On Dealing With Trolls
"When you pick on someone trolling you, there are hundred others who are brainwashed into hating and believing that they are anti you, and then everyone ends up ganging together up to form ‘hatred army' making fun of he fact that my replies are being tagged as befitting. But they don't realise it's not funny. I never thought I have an image of giving a befitting reply; these trolls have given me this image and that has kind of benefited me a lot in a way I never thought it will. That's why I say these trolls are my closeted well-wishers and even they don't realise that they're actually benefiting me instead of actually harming in the long run. I hope they also change their tactics because these current tactics are not working in their favour, they are working in my favour," the actress had recently said in an interview with Hindustan Times.
Speaking about work, Taapsee Pannu recently wrapped the first shooting schedule of Rashmi Rocket. The actress will now start shooting for Loop Lapeta which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in a pivotal role.
