Taapsee Pannu Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Who Called Her A 'Faltu Heroine'

Taapsee Pannu's Savage Reply To A Troll

Taapsee posted a screenshot of the chat on her Instagram story and wrote, "Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye."

You Don't Mess With Taapsee Pannu

The Badla actress shared another instance of online abuse that she faced and wrote, "O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau."

Taapsee Pannu On Dealing With Trolls

"When you pick on someone trolling you, there are hundred others who are brainwashed into hating and believing that they are anti you, and then everyone ends up ganging together up to form ‘hatred army' making fun of he fact that my replies are being tagged as befitting. But they don't realise it's not funny. I never thought I have an image of giving a befitting reply; these trolls have given me this image and that has kind of benefited me a lot in a way I never thought it will. That's why I say these trolls are my closeted well-wishers and even they don't realise that they're actually benefiting me instead of actually harming in the long run. I hope they also change their tactics because these current tactics are not working in their favour, they are working in my favour," the actress had recently said in an interview with Hindustan Times.