Taapsee Pannu On Not Announcing Contributions To COVID-19 Relief: I Did It For Personal Satisfaction

Bollywood celebrities have been going all out to contribute to relief funds and organizations fighting Novel Coronavirus and the economic crisis caused by it. Some have announced their contributions on social media whereas others have chosen not to.

Taapsee Pannu says she too made donations but did it for personal satisfaction and not to let people know about it. She says that she even got trolled because people thought she didn't contribute in any way.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee said, "Yes, I got trolled for this as well and people wrote nasty things and say that she didn't do anything. Just because I didn't announce or make a big article about it or I didn't copy paste my bank receipt doesn't mean that I'm not doing it. I did it for my personal satisfaction, all this name-calling isn't going to affect me."

When asked what she thinks about the blitz of social media post by celebrities amidst the lockdown, Taapsee said, "It's a personal choice. Some people love the attention they get on social media. Whenever I feel my work needs attention, I do it. But when I'm not working, I choose to live a simple, normal life. I like to tell stories behind the pictures that I post, whether it's about my film or cherishing a memory. Also, I'm in people's minds throughout the year because of the number of films I do (laughs). So, I don't want to overexpose myself through social media and become too much for people."

With regard to work, Taapsee has a number of movies lined up for release such as Shabaash Mithu, Womaniya, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Tadka and Looop Lapeta.

