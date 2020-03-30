    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu Wins Best Actress Award For Badla At Zee Cine Awards; Writes A Thank You Note

      By
      |

      Taapsee Pannu has won the Best Actress award for the mystery thriller Badla, at the Zee Cine Awards 2020. This award is the first win for Badla, which co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

      Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to write a lengthy note of gratitude for the entire team of Badla.

      Taapsee Pannu Wins Best Actress Award For Badla

      Sharing a picture of herself giving a speech after winning an award, Taapsee wrote, "The first one for #Badla. For the producer who swapped the gender of the antagonist of the film without worrying about the fact he might lose the chance to cast a big hero in that role, thank you @sunirkheterpal. For the studio who made sure the 'unconventional film' gets the perfect release and gets through to the audience rightfully @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma. For the bestest costar who brings out the best in me every time I share the screen with him, @amitabhbachchan you are truly special for me n my career!"

      She added, "Last but not the least, For this mad man who was calling the shots #SujoyGhosh who took a LONG TIME to agree to direct #Badla coz for him his 'Durga' can never be grey. Least does he know he can make his women shine out in ANY PART they play on screen," (sic).

      Taapsee thanked audiences for giving her character love

      she didn't deserve, because it was a negative role. She wrote, "For EVERYONE who gave 'Naina Sethi' the love she didn't probably deserve being the nasty one, but still got it because she is and will be one of her kind for ever ! Thank you Zee Cine Awards ! #BestActress #Badla #ZeeCineAwards," (sic).

      Badla is a remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The film made over Rs. 100 crore in India.

      ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Shares Major Throwback Picture With Pink Co-stars Kirti Kulhari And Andrea Tariang

      ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap's Next Is A Supernatural Thriller On Time Travel?

      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 20:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X