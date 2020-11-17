Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Replaced In A Film Because Hero’s Wife Didn’t Want Her In It

Taapsee Pannu has always been candid about the wrongs she has faced in the Hindi film industry but her experiences have not coloured her view against the industry. She speaks as passionately about the things that need to be changed in the industry, as she defends it from when it is unfairly criticized.

In a recent interview, Taapsee opened up about the challenges she faced early on in her career, and revealed that she was once replaced in a film because its hero's wife didn't want her to be a part of it.

"I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn't pretty enough. I've been replaced because the hero's wife didn't want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn't like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero's previous film didn't work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene. These are the things that have happened in front of me, I don't know what's happened behind my back," recounted Taapsee.

She shared how those experiences shaped the way she decided to go about her work thereon.

"I decided that from now on, I will only take up films that will make me genuinely happy to go to work. People advised me against it because there might be a point of no return. Whenever a girl has tried to do women-driven films there's a tag that's attached to her and male stars are then hesitant to take her as their leading lady. It might be a little harder, longer journey but it's going to be one that I'm going to enjoy each day. It has worked out till now," said Taapsee.

Talking about work, she has a number of films lined up including: Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba and Shabhash Mithu. Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad.

