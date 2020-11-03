Taapsee Pannu Starrer Rashmi Rocket’s Filming Begins!

The much talked about Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket has begun its shoot . The film's banner, RSVP movies took to their social media handle to share the news.

The narrative of Rashmi Rocket revolves around a Gujarati girl named Rashmi. She is a fast runner and which is why her fellow villagers call her 'Rocket'. Taapsee's character in the film is from Kutch in Gujarat. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli will play the role of Taapsee's on-screen husband in the film.

RSVP movies took to their social media and shared ,"We are soon going to hear only one name on the tracks! Woman running #RashmiRocket, filming begins today! Clapper board Movie camera @MrAkvarious @taapsee @priyanshu29 @ItsAmitTrivedi #NandaPeriyasamy @AniGuha @KanikaDhillon @RonnieScrewvala #PranjalKhandhdiya #NehaAnand @iammangopeople."

Rashmi's indestructible spirit is reflected on how she jumps all the hurdles that come across the way and is not just a race but a fight for respect, honour and her very own identity.

The film stars Taapsee Pannu in lead role. Rashmi Rocket is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. The film will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana who directed Karwaan.

Rashmi Rocket, produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya is set to release in 2021.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Talks About Resuming Work; Says We Cannot Be Paranoid About The Pandemic

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Drops A Hint About Her Character Rani Kashyap In Haseen Dillruba