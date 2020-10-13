Taapsee Pannu Posts Hilarious Video Dancing To ‘Biggini Shoot’, Boyfriend Mathias Boe Makes Cameo

Taapsee Pannu took off to Maldives with her sisters Shagun and Evania, and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe last week, and the group found the perfect way to end their vacation. Taapsee took to her instagram handle to share a fun and hilarious video of them dancing to Yashraj Mukhate's viral song, 'Biggini Shoot'. Her post not only left her fans but also other celebrities in splits. Take a look!

In the video that Taapsee posted, the girls can be seen dancing to the groovy beats of 'Biggini Shoot' as Mathias cameos in a scene to lip sync the part that goes, 'Which shoot?' The girls sure looked like they had a great time on their trip!

Taapsee captioned her post, "So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? ....#BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu Feat @mathias.boe Edited by @yellowelephant.in Location is our beautiful holiday villa @tajmaldives And @yashrajmukhate you the Star!!."

Her post received reactions from other celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Kajal Aggarwal, Tahira Kashyap, Saqib Saleem and Vikrant Massey.

This post also happens to be a rare one in which Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias features on her social media. Mathias, a professional badminton player, had taken to his Instagram handle to wish Taapsee on her birthday recently.

Sharing an adorable picture of the two of them, he had written, "Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we r getting old fast, especially u. Can't believe how lucky I'm that I found someone who don't find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep u smiling @taapsee."

