      Taapsee Pannu Recollects Her First Visit To New York City: It Was Winter And The Worst Time To Visit

      Taapsee Pannu has been using her time in self-isolation to revisit special memories. The actress has started a series called 'Quarantine Post' on her Instagram handle, where she shares throwback pictures and explains their backstories.

      In one of her posts, Taapsee posted a picture of her while visiting New York City for the first time. She shared that it was winter at the time and so it was the worst time for her to visit the City.

      Taapsee wrote as caption, "My first visit to the New York City and the worst time to visit probably! The winters !!! It just rained and I experienced my first ever minus degrees temperature! Our walk from Times Square to a restaurant for dinner had me shivering real bad and the jaw just froze in middle of a conversation ! That day I realised I am a 'tropical human being' and these extreme winters are definitely not meant for me. Here's @divya46 in the picture with me who I got to reconnect after years thanks to this trip ! What amazing food in that city though! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," (sic).

      Bollywood celebrities have been finding unique ways to connect with their fans in this time of social distancing and self isolation. Some like Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon have turned to poetry reading and writing, others like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan have been sharing posts of them doing household chores and giving funny tutorials on them.

      Read more about: taapsee pannu
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 21:24 [IST]
