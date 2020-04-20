    For Quick Alerts
      Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why The Wedding Scene In Manmarziyaan Is Her Favourite

      By
      |

      Taapsee Pannu has been sharing interesting throwback pictures on her Instagram handle during the Coronavirus lockdown. She has been treating fans to stories behind those pictures, some of them being first looks and behind the scenes photos from film sets.

      In her latest post, Taapsee shared a BTS picture from her film Manmarziyaan, and explained why that was her favourite moment. In the picture, she can be seen dressed up in a wedding attire to shoot the scene wherein she marries Abhishek Bachchan's character.

      Taapsee On Why Manmarziyaan’s Wedding Scene Is Her Favourite

      Taapsee wrote as caption, "Just before the interval sequence of #Manmarziyaan One of my favourite moments in the film. As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara. Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends n relatives. So here I'm sitting n thinking........ end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi 💁🏻♀️ #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," (sic).

      Manmarziyaan was a romantic comedy directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Vicky Kaushal alongside Taapsee and Abhishek.

      Some time back, Taapsee had shared a picture of her look test from the film, and had written about how the experience of working with Anurag was like a roller coaster ride.

      Taapsee has a number of projects lined up. Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Tadka, Womaniya, and Haseen Dillruba are the films that she will be seen in next.

      taapsee pannu manmarziyaan
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 0:08 [IST]
