      Taapsee Pannu Takes A Dig At Anubhav Sinha; Asks What Happened Between ‘Ra.One’ And ‘Mulk’

      Anubhav Sinha's latest directorial Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, received much critical acclaim. The film was the third one in a series of films by Anubhav exploring social issues, the first one being Mulk and the second being Article 15.

      Taapsee, who was a lead even in Mulk, shared a behind the scenes image from the film and took a friendly dig at Anubhav, asking what happened between his earlier film Ra.One and Mulk. For the unversed, Ra.One was a superhero film which was panned by critics.

      Taapsee Asks Anubhav What Happened Between Ra.One & Mulk

      Sharing the BTS photo of a court scene from the film, featuring Rishi, Anubhav and herself, Taapsee wrote, "This is from the set of #Mulk The court room scene days. I remember how excited I was to mouth those lines. Probably few of the best lines I've ever read in a script. Working along side chintu sir was like a roller coaster everyday. His sense of humour kept us on our toes. N this captain of the ship, the man who is relentless and I only wonder ........ What really happened between RaOne n Mulk But jo hua acha hua ... Atleast for me coz I got 2 most cherished projects in my filmography n m looking forward to adding many more #ShamelessPitch #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," (sic).

      A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Apr 16, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

      Mulk was a film about a Muslim family fighting in court to regain their lost honour in a Hindu majority town. The film was praised for sensitively addressing prejudices surrounding a minority community.

      Taapsee has been using her time in self isolation to post meaningful throwback pictures, treating fans to less known stories from her life.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 22:44 [IST]
