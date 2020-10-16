Taapsee Pannu Talks About Resuming Work; Says We Cannot Be Paranoid About The Pandemic

After months of lockdown and self isolation, the Hindi film industry resumed business some time back. Actors and crew members were back on sets to continue working on projects that were left incomplete, and begin new projects which were in the pipeline.

Many celebrities have been sharing their experiences about working amid the 'new normal'. Now, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her experience of resuming work amid the pandemic, in a recent interview.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee explained her reasons for getting back on sets. She said, "When we decided to come on set and started shooting, we had all convinced our minds that there needs to be a start somewhere , you have to. It's a virus, not a dinosaur that you can keep out by closing the doors. And WHO says it's not going to go out of our lives for two years, so are we going to just not work for two years?"

She pointed out that we cannot be paranoid about the virus but we can be careful about going about things safely, keeping sanitization in mind.

When asked if the fear of the virus obstructs the free flow of creativity, Taapsee said, "As actors, we already have to keep aside so many things that are happening in our lives - our personal matters - when we step into a character in front of a camera. This probably will be just another thing that we have to keep aside before we start acting in front of the camera."

Taapsee recently wrapped up shooting for a Tamil film in the outskirts of Jaipur. Talking about it, she said, "We were shooting in a secluded location. The unit had taken over the entire space and there was very limited crew. The place was also only accessible to the crew. It was a controlled script, film and environment so it went well."

She hopes to shoot in regular locations in the coming months. Talking about her schedule, Taapsee said that she hopes to finish Haseen Dillruba this month, Rashmi Rocket after that, followed by Looop Lapeta.

