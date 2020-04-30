Taapsee Pannu Shares Favourite Photo With Rishi Kapoor 'Even In His Bullying There Was Love'

The tragic demise of Rishi Kapoor has left a gaping hole in the hearts of his colleagues in the Hindi film industry. Many are taking to their social media profiles to cope with the news by remembering Rishi as the exuberant, charming and humorous person that he was.

Taapsee Pannu, who had the good fortune of starring alongside Rishi Kapoor in two films, Chashme Baddoor and Mulk, shared a very touching photo with the late actor. Rishi and Taapsee are seen embracing each other in a hug, on the sets of Anubhav Sinha's Mulk.

As caption, Taapsee shared about her experience working with Rishi, and said that he was the only co-star who could beat her in being brutally honest.

"My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn't help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being 'brutally' honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I'm sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face," wrote Taapsee.

Rishi was admitted to the Reliance Foundation hospital on Tuesday, and the actor breathed his last on Wednesday morning, at 8:45 AM. Rishi had been diagnosed with leukemia nearly two years ago, and had undergone treatment for it in New York. He was eager to return to get back to working on films.

Rishi was last seen in The Body, a film which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.

