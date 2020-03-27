Taapsee Pannu Shares Major Throwback Picture With Pink Co-stars Kirti Kulhari And Andrea Tariang

Bollywood celebrities are looking for creative ways to pass their time and keep their fans entertained as they practice social distancing. Taapsee Pannu has started a series on her Instagram handle called 'Quarantine Post', through which she will be sharing throwback pictures with a back story to them. The first picture she posted was an old picture of her 2016 film Pink co-stars Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang.

Posting a candid picture of herself, Kirti and Andrea from their workshop days for Pink, Taapsee captioned it, "Should've started this few days back but better late than never ... Started going through some old pictures n wanted to post one picture every day which I MIGHT NOT have posted before, which has a story behind it, which takes me back to those days I might be losing the memory of !"

She continued to share an interesting back story to the picture as she wrote, "This one is from the workshop time of 'Pink' when we 3 were asked to spend time with each other and click some pictures from our own phones like we are flat mates for real and make sure the chemistry n bond reflects in each picture. Was my first time to do a workshop of this sort but it was truly a memorable experience with these 2. We were so familiar with each other by the time we went to shoot that we didn't have to try too hard to show that we lived like 'one' #MajorThrowback #ArchiveVisit #QuarantinePost," (sic).

Pink became a critical and commercial success. It was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and it co-starred Amitabh Bachchan.

