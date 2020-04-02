Taapsee Pannu Shares Picture Of Her Tattoo Trial For Pink: Girls Wanted Similar Tattoos Afterwards

Taapsee Pannu has been treating fans to throwback pictures of significant moments in her life as she self isolates herself amidst Coronavirus outbreak. Her latest post is that of a tattoo trial she had for her 2016 film Pink.

Taapsee shared a picture of her trial tattoo for the film which is that of a bird coming into its own. The tattoo was meant to resonate with her character Minal from the film.

Sharing the post, she wrote as caption, "The first tattoo trial of Pink. The idea was to find a design which resonates with the situation of Minal. A bird who wants to open her wings and fly. A bird who comes in her own elements by the end of it all."

Taapsee continued, "It was a pleasant surprise for me to know that post the film's release there were many girls who reached out to tattoo artists to get the similar tattoo done on them."

"I am myself a tattoo loving person provided it's something that is attached to the person's personality and not just a random design. I have 2 tattoos on me and had it not been this acting profession I would've probably gotten a third one on the nape of my neck by now 😑 #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," (sic) she added.

Pink was a film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Piyush Sharma, Tushar Pandey, and Dhritiman Chatterjee. Pink questioned the practice of victim blaming in cases of violence against women.

Taapsee has a number of movies lined up next. She will be seen in Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Womaniya, Looop Lapeta, and Tadka.

